Driver Run Over by Own SUV on Turnpike

A motorist is recovering following a freak accident at a state toll booth.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it all started when the 74-year-old man stopped to pay up at the Kansas Turnpike at toll plaza 53 in Sedgwick County.

Witnesses say, after he opened the driver’s-side door and leaned out of his vehicle to pay the toll, he lost his balance and fell to the pavement. At that point, his SUV ran over both of his legs before continuing forward, smacking into a concrete barrier and then crossing oncoming lanes and rolling down an embankment.

The motorist, who hails from Texas, got away with a few scrapes and bruises.