Driver on I 70 Shot

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2022

A Colorado man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting which happened along Interstate 70 in Dickson County near Solomon.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:00 Sunday night deputies responded to the Dollar General store in Solomon to a report of a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Samantha E. Baum of Topeka sustained a single gunshot wound while driving westbound on Interstate 70 near Solomon. Baum was transported by Dickinson County EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

As a result of the investigation, 48-year-old Eric S. Wymore of Beulah, Colorado was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and booked into the Dickinson County Detention Center where he was held without bond pending first appearance.

This investigation remains active.

_ _ _

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office booking photo

