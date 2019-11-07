Farmer Avoids Head-On Collision

Authorities in Saline County are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident that shut down a portion of K-4 Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 3:08pm Wednesday, Greg Peterson of rural Lindsborg was westbound on K-4 driving a semi truck loaded with grain from the field when an eastbound semi truck with a cattle trailer crossed over into his lane.

Peterson told deputies he avoided a head-on collision by driving into the ditch, sliding to a stop as the grain spilled out.

The driver of the cattle truck did not stop and drove away.

Witnesses told deputies the red or maroon freightliner with a sleeper cab also had a big black dog in the passenger seat.

Peterson was buckled up and was not injured in the accident that occurred west of Gypsum on K-4 near Holmes Road.

Authorities are asking anyone who may know the identity of the cattle truck driver or have seen the truck, to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.