Driver Led Chase with No Driver’s License

A Sunday afternoon high speed chase sends a Salina man to jail.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 42-year-old Alvaro Escobedo-Gomez is facing numerous charges for speeding and attempting to elude police after a pursuit that began in the southwest part of Salina and ended in the 3200 block of Canterbury Drive.

Police say at one point the chase reached speeds of 90-plus miles per hour on I-135 before Escobedo-Gomez parked the 2004 Chevy Venture and ran into his residence.

Captain Forrester says the officer initiated contact because the man did not use his turn signal. Escobedo-Gomez is now facing additional charges that could include numerous traffic violations, driving without a license and no proof of insurance.