Driver Leads Pursuit Going in Reverse

Salina Police eventually tracked down a driver over the weekend who led them on a pursuit while in reverse.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an attempt to locate was put out to patrol on a Chevy Camaro driving in reverse westbound on Crawford near Marymount Road on Saturday night around 7:35. An officer spotted the vehicle driving northbound on Ninth St. and attempted to stop it in the 100 block of N. Ninth. The vehicle turned west onto Park Street. The vehicle continued and then pulled over in front of 718 Park St, facing the wrong way on the street. The driver was taken into custody.

The driver was having mechanical issues and had to drive it in reverse. The driver was identified as Anthony Sustaita, a 24-year-old male from Salina. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor flee and elude, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked.