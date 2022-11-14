Driver Leads Police on Quick Chase

A brief high speed chase ends with an arrest after the driver crashed in a stolen truck early Sunday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Volcoure of Concordia is facing numerous charges after being released from Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Police pursuit began after an officer observed an improper turn near the intersection of Broadway and North Street just after midnight Sunday.

Police say Valcoure pulled over in a Dodge Dakota truck – only to speed away once the officer got out of the patrol unit. Speeds reached 60-mph as Valcoure crisscrossed the lots of Propane Central on N. 9th Street before losing control on the tracks of the Union Pacific Railroad in a rollover crash.

He’s now facing charges that could include, possession of stolen property, flee and elude and reckless driving.

The pickup was reportedly stolen from a property in Brookville and valued at $2,000.