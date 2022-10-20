Salina, KS

Driver Killed When Cement Truck Hits SUV

Todd PittengerOctober 20, 2022

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck in northern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Camran Bruna from Hanover was driving a 1999 Mack Cement Truck headed South on Kansas 148 Highway. When the truck blew a driver’s side steer tire, he lost control. The truck overturned onto its passenger side, and struck an oncoming Honda CR-V.  As both vehicles slid into a ditch the drum from the cement truck came unattached and came to rest near them.

Bruna suffered suspected serious injures and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Hanover. The driver of the Honda, 37-year-old Cameron Gray from Fairbury, Nebraska, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at around 2:00 in Washington County 0n K148 Highway 7.5 miles South of Hanover.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

