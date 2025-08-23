Driver Killed When Car Rolls Multiple Times

A driver was killed when his car rolled multiple times in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Adam Bellendir from Hudson was driving a Ford Focus on a rural road. The car left the road to the right and overturned multiple times.

Bellendir, who was not buckled up, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 9:05 Friday night in Stafford County, on NE 160th Street, 3/4 of a mile West of NE 80th Avenue, approximately 15 miles Northeast of St John.