Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Interstate Crash

A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was headed east on the Interstate. For an unknown reason,the car crossed the median and began to travel eastbound in the westbound lanes. It crossed both the driving and passing lanes and struck a 2023 BMW X Series SUV which was exiting at a rest area. Both vehicles came to rest in a field.

The driver of the car, 68-year-old James Ashbaugh from Park, Kansas, was killed in the crash. The driver of the SUV, 51-year-old Jennifer Danker from Mission Hills, Kansas, suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported by EMS to Gove County Medical Center. There were also three juveniles in the SUV.

The crash happened Sunday morning at 10:10 on I 70 at milepost 97, about three miles east of K 23 Highway in Gove County.