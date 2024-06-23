Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A driver was killed when a car she was driving crossed the median on Interstate 135 and crashed into an oncoming semi.

According to the Kanas Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Konner Hayes of Newton was driving a Hyundai Accent passenger car headed north on I 135. For an unknown reason she crossed the median and collided with and oncoming Freightliner semi.

The car came to rest facing southwest in the left-hand lane. The semi came to rest jackknifed across both northbound lanes on I 135.

Hayes was killed in the crash. The driver of the seme had no apparent injuries.

:The crash happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:45 on I 135 in Harvey County about two miles south of Newton.