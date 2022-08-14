Driver Killed in UTV Crash

One person was killed and two other people were seriously hurt in a single vehicle Utility Terrain Vehicle crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend was driving a 2022 Polaris RZR UTV headed east when he struck a tree.

Kramer was killed in the crash. Two passengers were seriously injured and transported to KU Medical Center. They are identified as:

58-year-old Carl Andrasek from Great Bend

14-year-old Beau White from Great Bend

The crash happened Saturday night at 9:00 in the 3000 Block of Dike Road on the south side of Great Bend.