Driver Killed in Sunday Night Crash

A man from Virginia was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 70 west of Salina late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Michael Fussell from Roanoke, Virginia, was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on I 70. The car crossed the center median and struck an oncoming Volvo tractor trailer truck.

Fussell was killed in the crash. Both the driver and a passenger in the semi were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Sunday night at 11:41 on I 70 about 12 miles west of Salina.