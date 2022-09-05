Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 64 °

Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 5, 2022

A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve  and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.

Warner sustained a fatal injury ion the crash,

The crash happened Sunday night shortly after 7:00  in 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Cra...

A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kans...

September 5, 2022 Comments

AVCTL-II Week 1 Recap

Sports News

September 4, 2022

AVCTL-I Week 1 Recap

Sports News

September 4, 2022

NCAA Week 1 Recap

Sports News

September 4, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Killed in Single V...
September 5, 2022Comments
Celebrating Labor Day
September 4, 2022Comments
SFHC Honored With Quality...
September 4, 2022Comments
KWU 7x7x7 Lecture Series ...
September 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra