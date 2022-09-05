Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.

Warner sustained a fatal injury ion the crash,

The crash happened Sunday night shortly after 7:00 in 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan.