Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

A man from Minnesota was killed in a single vehicle crash in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Jay Browm from Minneapolis, Minnestoa, was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler on K-61 Highway. For unknown reasons he went left of center and entered a roadside ditch. The Jeep struck an embankment which caused it to roll over, coming to rest on its top.

Brown was killed in the crash.

The crash happened during the noon hour Monday in Pratt County on K-61 Highway, eight miles north of Pratt.