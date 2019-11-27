Salina, KS

Driver Killed in Late Night Crash

Todd Pittenger November 27, 2019

One person was killed after being ejected when a car went airborne and rolled several times.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Dustin Lohrmeyer of Hays was driving a car in rural Russell County when he entered a ditch. As he over corrected the car slid broadside across both lanes into the opposite ditch, became airborne, and rolled several times coming to rest on the passenger side in a filed.

Lohrmeyer was not buckled up. He was ejected and was killed.

The crash happened Tuesday night at 8:30 in rural Russell County.

Driver Killed in Late Night Crash

November 27, 2019

