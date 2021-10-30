Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 44 °

Driver Killed in High Speed Chase Crash

Todd PittengerOctober 30, 2021

A driver was killed after losing control of his car and crashing during a high speed pursuit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Justin Frostad from Neodesha was driving a 2007 Kia and involved in a pursuit with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on a County Road.

Frostad lost control after crossing railroad tracks. His car veered off the road and overturned several times before coming to rest on its top in a field.

Frostad was killed in the crash. A passenger, 20-year-old Shania Parks from South Coffeyville, Oklahoma, suffered suspected serious injuries.

The chase and crash happened at around 11:00 Friday morning in Montgomery County,  on County Road 3875 about 1.8 miles east of U.S. 75 Highway.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Pedestrian Killed by Semi in Hit an...

A pedestrian who was outside her vehicle on a Kansas highway was hit and killed by a tractor trailer...

October 30, 2021 Comments

Driver Killed in High Speed Chase C...

Kansas News

October 30, 2021

Three to be Inducted Into Business ...

Top News

October 30, 2021

Trout Season Set to Begin

Top News

October 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pedestrian Killed by Semi...
October 30, 2021Comments
Driver Killed in High Spe...
October 30, 2021Comments
30 Year Sentence in Salin...
October 29, 2021Comments
64 New COVID Cases, 1 New...
October 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices