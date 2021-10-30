Driver Killed in High Speed Chase Crash

A driver was killed after losing control of his car and crashing during a high speed pursuit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Justin Frostad from Neodesha was driving a 2007 Kia and involved in a pursuit with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on a County Road.

Frostad lost control after crossing railroad tracks. His car veered off the road and overturned several times before coming to rest on its top in a field.

Frostad was killed in the crash. A passenger, 20-year-old Shania Parks from South Coffeyville, Oklahoma, suffered suspected serious injuries.

The chase and crash happened at around 11:00 Friday morning in Montgomery County, on County Road 3875 about 1.8 miles east of U.S. 75 Highway.