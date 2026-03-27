Driver Killed in Head-On Crash

A head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a semi killed one person on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Gregory Campbell of Emporia was driving a Chevrolet Silverado headed west on US 56 Highway in Marion County. He crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.

The semi overturned and came to rest blocking US-56. The pickup came to rest in a ditch.

Campbell died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on US 56 Highway 1.5 miles west of Marion.