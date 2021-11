A man from Hill City was killed in a crash along Interstate 70 involving a car and a semi.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,46-year-old Scott Compitello from Hill City was driving a 1986 Mercury Cougar headed east. He struck the rear of a 2018 Peterbilt semi which was stopped on the shoulder.

Compitello was killed in the crash. The driver and passenger in the semi were not hurt.

The crash happened at 1:48 Tuesday afternoon on I 70 in Ellsworth County at milepost 210.9.

