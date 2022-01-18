Salina, KS

Driver Killed in Crash With Train

Todd PittengerJanuary 18, 2022

A driver was killed when a truck he was driving was hit by a train.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Patrick Harsch of Lebo was driving a pickup truck headed west through a field, parallel to a train track. The truck turned north out of the field, and for an unknown reason, failed to stop at the crossing and was struck by a Westbound train.

Harsch was killed in the crash. The engineer of the train was not hurt.

The crash happened Monday afternoon just before 2:30 in rural Osage County.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

