Driver Killed in Crash With Train

A driver was killed when a truck he was driving was hit by a train.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Patrick Harsch of Lebo was driving a pickup truck headed west through a field, parallel to a train track. The truck turned north out of the field, and for an unknown reason, failed to stop at the crossing and was struck by a Westbound train.

Harsch was killed in the crash. The engineer of the train was not hurt.

The crash happened Monday afternoon just before 2:30 in rural Osage County.