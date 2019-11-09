Driver Killed in Crash With Semi

A driver was killed when his car collided with a semi that was making a u-turn on a South Central Kansas Highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 International Prostar semi was traveling northeast on K61 Highway in Reno County when the driver missed his exit. As he attempted to make a u-turn and the semi became stuck and blocked both lanes of the highway. A 1999 Buick Century which was traveling southwest on K61 and struck the semi.

The driver of the car, identified as 72-year-old Melvin Uphoff of Hutchinson suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the semi, identified as 46-year-old Jose Cota- Espinoza from Mexicali, Mexico, was not hurt.

The crash happened at 2:00 in the morning on Friday six miles west of city of South Hutchinson.