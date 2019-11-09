Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 37 °

Driver Killed in Crash With Semi

Todd PittengerNovember 9, 2019

A driver was killed when his car collided with a semi that was making a u-turn on a South Central Kansas Highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 International Prostar semi was traveling northeast on K61 Highway in Reno County when the driver missed his exit. As he attempted to make a u-turn and the semi became stuck and blocked both lanes of the highway. A 1999 Buick Century which was traveling southwest on K61 and struck the semi.

The driver of the car, identified as 72-year-old Melvin Uphoff of Hutchinson suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the semi, identified as 46-year-old Jose Cota- Espinoza from Mexicali, Mexico, was not hurt.

The crash happened at 2:00 in the morning on Friday six miles west of city of South Hutchinson.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

“Science on Screen” Ret...

The nationwide "Science on Screen" series of movies and events is returning to Salina. What does ...

November 9, 2019 Comments

Driver Killed in Crash With Semi

Kansas News

November 9, 2019

New Downtown Identity Coming Soon

Top News

November 9, 2019

Ell-Saline Eliminated by Plainville...

Sports News

November 8, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Killed in Crash Wi...
November 9, 2019Comments
Five Most Wanted Arrests
November 8, 2019Comments
BB Gun Vandals
November 8, 2019Comments
Hutch Man Busted on Count...
November 8, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH