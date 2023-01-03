Salina, KS

Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina

Todd PittengerJanuary 3, 2023

A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer was headed east on  K 143 Highway. For an unknown reason the truck and trailer went off the right edge of the road, went through a T intersection, and entered a ditch on the east side of Old Highway 81.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old  Gurmeet Deol from Fresno, California, died at the scene.

The crash happened north of Salina at around 9:15 Monday night near K 143  /Old 81 Highway.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved.

