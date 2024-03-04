Driver Killed in Crash Near Gypsum

A man from Wichita was killed in a crash near the Saline County Community of Gypsum.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Bennett Kinkelaar of Wichita was driving a 1992 Chevrolet van headed north on South Gypsum Valley Road. For an unknown reason, the van left the road to the right. It entered a field, struck a tree, and traveled several hundred yards before coming to rest on it’s wheels.

Kinkelaar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 7:00 Monday morning on South Gypsum Valley seven miles south of Gypsum.