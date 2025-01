A driver was killed when he crashed head-on into a semi on a highway in Marion County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Kendall Harding from Lost Springs was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup headed north on US 56 Highway. He swerved left of center and collided head-on with an oncoming Peterbilt semi.

Harding was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at 1:00 Monday afternoon on US 56 Highway just North of 270th Road in Marion County.