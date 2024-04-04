Driver Killed in Crash

A Salina man was involved in a crash that killed a man from Inman.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Harry Neufeldt of Inman was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck driving on Arapaho Road in McPherson County. He failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Kia Soul SUV which was traveling on K 61 Highway.

Neufeldt was transported to a Wichita hospital where he passed away.

The driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Aung Thiha Kyaw of Salina, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in Hutchinson.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at around 7:30 at the intersection of northbound K 61 Highway and Westbound Arapaho Road in McPherson County.