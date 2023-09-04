Driver Killed in Crash

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash on a North Central Kansas highway Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Nathan Grindle of Manhattan was driving a 2017 Mazda 3 passenger car, headed east on K 18 Highway. For unknown reasons the car departed the right edge of the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.

Grindle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just before 5:00 Monday evening on K 18 Highway near Ogden, about seven miles southwest of Manhattan.