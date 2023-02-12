Salina, KS

Driver Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerFebruary 12, 2023

A man from Missouri was killed when his truck veered off Interstate 70, went airborne, and crashed late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Brian Butts from Bridgeton, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Ford F150 pickup headed west on the Interstate. For an unknown reason he crossed the center median and continued through the eastbound lanes and into the south ditch. The truck struck a concrete culvert, became airborne, landed on its front end, and overturned.

Butts was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon in Riley County on I 70 about 25 miles east of Junction City.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

