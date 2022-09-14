Salina, KS

Driver Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 14, 2022

A McPherson man was killed in a single vehicle crash on a Reno County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Michael Godwin of McPherson was driving a GMC van headed north on K-61 Highway.Â  Â For an unknown reason, the van veered through the median, across the south-bound lanes of K-61, and came to rest in a ditch.

Godwin was transported by EMS to the hospital in Hutchinson where he died.

The crash happened just after 2:00 Tuesday afternoon on K-61 Highway in Reno County four miles north of Hutchinson.

