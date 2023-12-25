Driver Killed in Christmas Eve Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in South Central Kansas late Christmas eve.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Skyler Warren from Great Bend was driving a Mazda passenger car headed north on K 14 Highway in Rice County. He crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Yukon Denali SUV.

Warren was killed in the crash. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Jessalyn Chairez from Hutchinson, suffered suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00 Christmas Eve night in Rice County on K 14 Highway approximately four miles East of Sterling.