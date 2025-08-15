Driver in Stolen Moving Van Arrested

A tag reader alert leads to the arrest of a Colorado man in Salina.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 51-year-old Larry Paul of Denver, was taken into custody on Thursday after he was found driving a stolen U-Haul van.

Police say the tag system alerted authorities to a moving van that had been reported stolen in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officers made a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Broadway and discovered Paul and two women in the cab.

After interviewing the three, Paul was arrested and is now facing charges that could include possession of stolen property and possession for personal use amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana. The women were not charged.

The van was not damaged and is valued at $35,000.