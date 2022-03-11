Driver in Stolen Car Arrested

A traffic stop on Sante Fe Ave. leads to an arrest on Thursday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol noticed a Buick rolling through an intersection without making a full stop. The next few minutes led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle and layers of evidence including a stolen license plate and a stolen plate sticker.

Authorities traced the stolen 2011 Buick Lucerne back to Hutchinson and arrested 25-year-old Mary Willems of Salina for possession of stolen property.

Her passenger, a 52-year-old male was cited for riding with an open container.