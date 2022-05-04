Salina, KS

Driver in Fatal Hit and Run Sentenced

Todd PittengerMay 4, 2022

A driver in a fatal hit and run accident that happened in Salina in December of 2019 has been sentenced to five years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Saline County Attorney’s Office.

The case stems from an incident that happened back in late December of 2019. A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by 62-year-old Kevin Knight in the 200 block of South 7th Street. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. He later died from injuries sustained.

Knight fled the scene, but was caught several days later.

Knight  plead to a 2nd degree murder charge, in which he could have received a maximum 35 year prison sentence.

According to court records, as part of the plea deal, on Tuesday a durational departure in the case was granted. Knight was sentenced to 5 years in prison to be followed by 3 years of parole.

