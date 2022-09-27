Salina, KS

Driver Hurt When Truck Rolls

Todd PittengerSeptember 27, 2022

A single-vehicle crash near Russell sent a truck driver from La Crosse to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  49-year-old Shiloh Tomlinson from La Crosse was drivcing a Mack truck on U.S. 281 Highway when the tires of the vehicle dropped off the road into the east ditch. Tomlinson over corrected and traveled across the highway and entered the west ditch.  The rolled an unknown number of times and came to rest on the passenger side 30 feet off the roadway.

Tomlinson suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at around 1:00 on U.S. 281 Highway about 3 miles north of Russell.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

