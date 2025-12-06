Driver Hurt When SUV Goes Airborne

A woman from Lindsborg was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Saline County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 76-year-old Barbara Lundquist was driving a Nissan Rogue headed west on State Street and left the roadway. The SUV entered a ditch, struck a culvert, and became airborne before coming to rest.

Lundquist, who was buckled up, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour Friday at 10603 West State Street, or 1.1 miles West of Reese Road in Saline County.