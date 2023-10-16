Driver Hurt When Debris Hits Truck

An Oklahoma man was transported to the hospital in Salina after his windshield was hit by debris as he drove along Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Eric Holcomb of Allen, Oklahoma, was driving a 2021 Ford F15o pickup truck headed west on the Interstate. A piece of debris was hit by a separate vehicle, and then hit the windshield of the pickup.

Holcomb was transported be EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The incident happened Monday morning at around 9:00 on I 70 in the westbound lanes 8.7 Miles West of I 135.