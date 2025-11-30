Driver Hurt in Weather-Related Crash

A driver from Nebraska was transported to a hospital following a weather-related crash in Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Raul Juarez from Milford, Nebraska, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox headed south on Interstate 135 in McPherson County. He lost control due to weather while passing a semi. The SUV made contact with the trailer of the semi, went through the median, across the northbound lanes, and through a KDOT fence where it came to rest.

The semi initially pulled over, but left the scene after Juarez gave him a thumbs up.

Juarez was transported to the hospital in McPherson to be checked for possible injuries.

The crash happened just before 9:00 Saturday morning on I 135 in McPherson County a mile south of Pawnee Road.