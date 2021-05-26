Salina, KS

Two Crashes Involving Campers

Todd PittengerMay 26, 2021

A woman from Maryland was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 70 near Abilene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a 2021 Bull camper trailer was headed west on the interstate. As the truck and camper attempted to pass a semi it entered the left lane. The driver lost control and the truck and camper over turned.

The driver, 67-year-old Sally Shapiro-Gould from Reisterstown, Mayland, suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital in Abilene. A passenger was not seriously hurt.

A second accident happened as traffic was slowing in the area of the crash scene. A 2018 Freightliner Motorhome, pulling a car dolly with a passenger car, traveling west in the right lane rear-ended a 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup pulling a 2020 Catalina camper trailer.

The driver of the motorhome, 63-year-old Janet Hand from Reno, Nevada, was transported to the hospital in Abilene with suspected minor injuries.

Both crashed happened Tuesday morning along I 70 in Dickinson County east of Abilene.

