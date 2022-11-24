Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.

Hart was complaining of pain and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Abilene with possible injuries. A juvenile in the car was not hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:00 about six miles east of Abilene on I 70 in Dickinson County.