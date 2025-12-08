Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A driver from New Jersey was hurt in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Sung Lee from Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was driving a Honda Pilot headed east on I 70. For an unknown reason, the SUV went off the road and into a ditch. It went down an embankment, through a fence, and came to rest 100 yards off the highway in a field.

Lee, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Abilene to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Sunday evening at 6:15 on I 70 about 7 miles west of of Abilene.