Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A woman from Hoisington was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 east of Salina Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Kathleen Bruce was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox headed east on I 70. The She traveled in and out of the center median for approximately two miles before the small SUV struck a guardrail.

Bruce, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 9:19 Monday morning on I 70 in Salina County four miles west of the Solomon exit.