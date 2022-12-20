Salina, KS

Driver Hurt in Fiery Crash

Todd PittengerDecember 20, 2022

An Abilene man was transported to the hospital in Salina after being ejected from his van in a one-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County late Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dakota Jones of Abilene was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van headed north on K 15 Highway. The van left the right side of the road for an unknown reason and rolled several times ejecting the driver. It caught fire and came to rest on its roof.

Jones suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 11:00 Monday night on K 15 Highway approximately 1.5 miles North of the junction with K 4 Highway in Dickinson County.

 



