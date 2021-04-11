Driver Hurt in Dickinson County Crash

A driver was hurt in a single vehicle crash on a Dickinson County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Chance Bender from Council Grove was driving a Hyundai Accent headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. As the car drifted to the right shoulder, Bender overcorrected back to the left. The entered a ditch and overturned.

Bender, who was not buckled up, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 2:35 Saturday morning on U.S. 77 Highway in Dickinson County at the north side of Herington.