Driver Hurt in Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 24, 2022

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a two vehicle accident on Tuesday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before noon on Tuesday a 74-year-old woman failed to stop her 2016 Jeep Compass at a stop sign in the intersection of Republic and Sheridan – colliding with a 2008 Toyota Highlander.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. She was ticketed for failure to stop.

The driver of the Highlander was not hurt but was issued a ticket for no driver’s license.

