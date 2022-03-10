Salina, KS

Driver Hurt in Crash With Snowplow

Todd PittengerMarch 10, 2022

A California man was hurt when he crashed into a snowplow on Interstate 70 east of Salina on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40 year-old Jonathan Ho Siuhang from Arcadia, California, was driving a Honda SUV traveling west on I-70 following a Kansas Department of Transpiration snowplow. The SUV rear-ended the snowplow.

Ho Siuhang was hurt in the crash. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the snowplow was not hurt.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 about 6 miles East of the Ohio Street exit as it was snowing early Thursday morning.

Kansas Highway Patrol Photo

