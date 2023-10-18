Driver Hurt in Crash With Deer

A woman from Herington was hurt in a crash near Gypsum involving a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Debra Odell was driving a Toyota Camry headed west on K 4 Highway when a deer entered the road from the right ditch. She was unable to avoid hitting the deer.

Odell was transported to Salina Regional Helath center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at around 7:30 on K 4 Highway in Saline County about two miles Southeast of Gypsum.