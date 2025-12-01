Driver Hurt in Crash Near Salina

An Abilene woman was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 70 late Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Courtney Hendrix was driving a Toyota 4Runner headed east on I 70. She lost control on the bridge over Crystal Springs Road, east of Salina. The SUV drove across the median, entered the north ditch, and rolled a few times before coming to a rest in a field.

Hendrix, who was buckled up, suffered suspected minor injuries. She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened just before noon on Monday on I 70 in Saline County at mile post 255.6 Eastbound, or I 70 at N Crystal Springs Road.