Driver Hurt in Crash Near Abilene

A Junction City woman was transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Abilene involving a car and a semi.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Samantha Dupont of Junction City was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion headed west on I 70. She was adjusting her sun visor when she rear-ended a 2013 Volvo semi.

Dupont was transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 11:45 Saturday morning on I 70 approximately three miles west of Abilene.