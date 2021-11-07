Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 52 °

Driver Hurt in Crash Near Abilene

Todd PittengerNovember 6, 2021

A Junction City woman was transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Abilene involving a car and a semi.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Samantha Dupont of Junction City was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion headed west on I 70. She was adjusting her sun visor when she rear-ended a 2013 Volvo semi.

Dupont was transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 11:45 Saturday morning on I 70 approximately three miles west of Abilene.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area this  month, delive...

November 7, 2021 Comments

More Booster Vaccination Clinics Pl...

Top News

November 7, 2021

Driver Hurt in Crash Near Abilene

Kansas News

November 6, 2021

KWU Debate / Forensics Excel at Tou...

Kansas News

November 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Hurt in Crash Near...
November 6, 2021Comments
KWU Debate / Forensics Ex...
November 6, 2021Comments
November Most Wanted Onli...
November 6, 2021Comments
Events Planned to Honor V...
November 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices