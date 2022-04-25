Driver Hurt in Crash on I 70

A driver from Hays was hurt in a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi on Interstate 70 near Abilene Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Ricardo Resendiz Cruz of Hays was driving a GMC Acadia headed east on the interstate when he ran into the back of a Freightliner semi which was pulling two trailers. The SUV crashed into the rear trailer.

Resendiz Cruz was transported by EMS to the hospital in Abilene with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Sunday evening at 7:00 on I 70 in Dickinson County 1.2 miles east of Abilene.