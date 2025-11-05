Driver Hurt in Crash

One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that happened as a car was exiting Interstate 135 into Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Tashayla Francois of Salina was driving a Honda Accord exiting I 135. At the stop sign at Schilling Road she pulled out and was struck by a Buick Encore.

Francois was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Buick was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon at the I 135 / Schilling Road Ramp in South Salina.