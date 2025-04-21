Driver Hurt in Crash

A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash while leaving a convenience store in South Salina Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Christina Walle was in a Volkswagon Jetta leaving the Kwik Shop on Schilling Road. She left the parking lot headed north where there is no driveway, and then turned east into a ditch.

Walle was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. She was later booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include driving under the influence, and transporting an open container.

The crash happened just before 9:00 Sunday night.