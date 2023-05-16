Gypsum Woman Hurt in Crash

A Gypsum woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash south of Salina on Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Lisa Broshar was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango headed east on K 4 Highway. The SUV left the road and drove into the south ditch. The driver over-corrected to the left, which caused the vehicle to overturn. The SUV then rolled back onto the highway coming to a rest upright in the north ditch.

Broshar, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour Monday on K 4 Highway two miles north of Assaria.